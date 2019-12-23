UrduPoint.com
Chinese Yuan Strengthens Last Week

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:20 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens last week

China's yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ):China's yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, came in at 91.5 on Dec. 20, up 0.

18 points from a week earlier, according to the CFETS.

The index compares the yuan to the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen.

Last week also saw an index that measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket up 0.22 points to 95.18.

The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket went up 0.62 points to 91.81.

