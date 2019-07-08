UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Yuan Strengthens Slightly Last Week

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:53 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens slightly last week

China's yuan strengthened slightly against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ):China's yuan strengthened slightly against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index.

The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, known as the CFETS RMB Index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, came in at 92.92 on July 5, the last trading day of last week, an increase of 0.

26 points from a week earlier, according to the CFETS.

The index compares the yuan to the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen, which was expanded from a basket of 13 currencies in 2016.

Last week also saw an index that measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket up 0.28 points to 96.37.

The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket went up 0.38 points to 93.27.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar China Bank Euro July 2016 From

Recent Stories

Document on the Establishment of the Delegation of ..

8 minutes ago

Noor Hassan’s operation was not successful: Repo ..

11 minutes ago

German industrial production rebounds in May

5 minutes ago

European stock markets drop at open 08 July 2019

5 minutes ago

Poland's Orlen Says Will Present in Coming Weeks C ..

13 minutes ago

PM Imran, Bilawal to be in US the same time

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.