Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 6.3463 Against USD Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 12:59 PM

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 142 pips to 6.3463 against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

