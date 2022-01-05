UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 6.3779 Against USD Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 04:43 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3779 against USD Wednesday

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 15 pips to 6.3779 against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 15 pips to 6.3779 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

2 minutes ago
 India sets off anti-China wave to undermine region ..

India sets off anti-China wave to undermine regional peace: Chinese expert

9 minutes ago

‘No talks of deal with former PM Nawaz Sharif,’ says Babar Iftikhar

31 minutes ago
 South Korea Considers Resuming Inter-Korean Dialog ..

South Korea Considers Resuming Inter-Korean Dialogue Important to Reduce Tension ..

9 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan inaugurates Hakla-D I Khan Motorway

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Hakla-D I Khan Motorway

9 minutes ago
 Kazakh Airports Operating as Usual Amid Protests - ..

Kazakh Airports Operating as Usual Amid Protests - Source

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.