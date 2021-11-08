UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 6.3959 Against USD Monday

BEIJING, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 21 pips to 6.3959 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

More Stories From Business

