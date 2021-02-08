UrduPoint.com
Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 6.4678 Against USD Monday

Mon 08th February 2021

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 32 pips to 6.4678 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

