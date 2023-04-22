UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 6.8752 Against USD Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.8752 against USD Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 235 pips to 6.8752 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

