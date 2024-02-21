Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1030 Against USD Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1030 against USD Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 38 pips to 7.1030 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

