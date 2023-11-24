Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1151 Against USD Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1151 against USD Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 61 pips to 7.1151 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

3 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

12 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

12 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

12 hours ago
Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

12 hours ago
 Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

12 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

13 hours ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

13 hours ago
 PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

13 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business