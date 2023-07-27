Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1265 Against USD Thursday

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1265 against USD Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 30 pips to 7.1265 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

