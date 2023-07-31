Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1305 Against USD Monday

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1305 against USD Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 33 pips to 7.1305 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

11 minutes ago
 DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Aga ..

DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

12 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry stand ..

AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry standards for efficiency, safety in ..

13 minutes ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

19 minutes ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results today

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media Council

43 minutes ago
BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results today

55 minutes ago
 Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results toda ..

Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago
 GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance p ..

GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance protection extension system

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business