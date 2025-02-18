Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1697 Against USD Tuesday
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 5 pips to 7.1697 against the U.S. Dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
Recent Stories
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..
China's NEV output, sales surge in January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1697 against USD Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open46 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 20255 hours ago
-
Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project15 hours ago
-
President ICCI for CDA facilitation desk to resolve business challenges15 hours ago
-
LCCI invites Chinese Investors to start manufacturing in Pakistan18 hours ago
-
Privatizing SOEs especially, 'DISCOS' key priority: Ahad Cheema18 hours ago
-
UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources18 hours ago
-
Ahsan prioritize for ability to leverage 5G potential, for Socio-economic transformation19 hours ago