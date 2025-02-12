Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1710 Against USD Wednesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 6 pips to 7.1710 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
Recent Stories
12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration
ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France
Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen
Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..
Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..
UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system
Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..
NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese shares open lower Wednesday6 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1710 against USD Wednesday6 minutes ago
-
China to promote high-quality development in copper industry6 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 20254 hours ago
-
SECP arranges Media workshop on regulation13 hours ago
-
Pak- Belarus to enhance agricultural partnership12 hours ago
-
CCoSOEs approves key board appointments for various State-Owned Enterprises12 hours ago
-
SBP revises operational instructions, procedure for buyback of government securities13 hours ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates Azerbaijan Trade House15 hours ago