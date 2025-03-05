Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1714 Against USD Wednesday
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 25 pips to 7.1714 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
