Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1765 Against USD Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 121 pips to 7.1765 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

