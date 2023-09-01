Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1788 Against USD Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1788 against USD Friday

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 23 pips to 7.1788 against the U.S. dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 23 pips to 7.1788 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

