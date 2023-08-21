Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1987 Against USD Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1987 against USD Monday

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 19 pips to 7.1987 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

