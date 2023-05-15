Chinese yuan weakens last week

China's yuan weakened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):China's yuan weakened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, went down 0.26 points from the previous week to 99.01, according to the CFETS.

The index compares the yuan with the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen.

Last week also saw an index that measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket edge down 0.26 points from the previous week to 103.55.

The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket lost 0.14 points week on week to 95.32.