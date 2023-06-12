UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens Last Week

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Chinese yuan weakens last week

The Chinese yuan weakened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS)

The Chinese yuan weakened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, went down 0.49 points from the previous week to 97.65, according to the CFETS.

The index compares the yuan with the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen.

Last week also saw an index that measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket edge down 0.49 points from the previous week to 102.

The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket lost 0.33 points week on week to 93.74.

