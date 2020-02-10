Chinese yuan weakens last week

China's yuan weakened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):China's yuan weakened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, came in at 92.71 on Feb. 7, down 0.

32 points from a week earlier, according to the CFETS.The index compares the yuan to the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen.

Last week also saw an index that measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket down 0.45 points to 96.27. The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket went down 0.72 points to 92.65.