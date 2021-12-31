UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.3757 Against USD Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 03:59 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3757 against USD Friday

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 83 pips to 6.3757 against the U.S. dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 83 pips to 6.3757 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

