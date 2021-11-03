UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.4079 Against USD Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:31 PM

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 70 pips to 6.4079 against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 70 pips to 6.4079 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

