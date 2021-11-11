UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.4145 Against USD Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:47 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4145 against USD Thursday

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 197 pips to 6.4145 against the U.S. dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 197 pips to 6.4145 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

