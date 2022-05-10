UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.7134 Against USD Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 03:43 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.7134 against USD Tuesday

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 235 pips to 6.7134 against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 235 pips to 6.7134 against the U.S. Dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

