Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.8759 Against USD Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.8759 against USD Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 202 pips to 6.8759 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

