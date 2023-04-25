UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.8847 Against USD Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.8847 against USD Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 12 pips to 6.8847 against the U.S. Dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

