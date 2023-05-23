UrduPoint.com

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.0326 Against USD Tuesday

Chinese yuan weakens to 7.0326 against USD Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 169 pips to 7.0326 against the U.S. Dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

