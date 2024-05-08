Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1016 Against USD Wednesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 14 pips to 7.1016 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' plea
Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'
PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun’s death
Milan nets Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 20243 hours ago
-
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister12 hours ago
-
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets12 hours ago
-
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses12 hours ago
-
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal leaves for China14 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism14 hours ago
-
AFD mission visits Faisalabad, gets updates of various projects14 hours ago
-
Pakistan and China deepen collaboration on CPEC Phase-214 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism14 hours ago