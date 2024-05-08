Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1016 Against USD Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1016 against USD Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 14 pips to 7.1016 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

