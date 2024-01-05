Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1029 Against USD Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1029 against USD Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 32 pips to 7.1029 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

12 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

12 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

12 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

12 hours ago
UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

12 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

13 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

13 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

13 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

13 hours ago
 PML-N leaders start election campaign

PML-N leaders start election campaign

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business