Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1097 Against USD Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1097 against USD Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 14 pips to 7.1097 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

3 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

12 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

12 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

12 hours ago
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

12 hours ago
 South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing f ..

South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan

12 hours ago
 Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, wea ..

Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone

12 hours ago
 PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

12 hours ago
 ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Em ..

ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union

12 hours ago
 FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters

FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business