Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1108 Against USD Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1108 against USD Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 11 pips to 7.1108 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

