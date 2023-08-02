Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1368 Against USD Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1368 against USD Wednesday

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 85 pips to 7.1368 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve ..

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

1 hour ago
 PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

11 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

12 hours ago
Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

12 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

12 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

12 hours ago
 Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

12 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business