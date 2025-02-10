Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1707 Against USD Monday
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 10:50 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 8 pips to 7.1707 against the U.S. Dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
