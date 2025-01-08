Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1887 Against USD Wednesday
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 11:40 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 8 pips to 7.1887 against the U.S. Dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
