Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.1992 Against USD Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1992 against USD Tuesday

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 5 pips to 7.1992 against the U.S. Dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar China Market From

Recent Stories

RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding comp ..

RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding company registrations

55 seconds ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

46 minutes ago
 DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awa ..

OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone ..

1 hour ago
 Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight pa ..

Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight passengers stranded in Battagram ..

1 hour ago
 KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

2 hours ago
ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

2 hours ago
 PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

2 hours ago
 Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing fl ..

Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

2 hours ago
 ECP constitutes high-powered committee for electio ..

ECP constitutes high-powered committee for election arrangements

3 hours ago
 UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for ..

UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for youth world championship in K ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business