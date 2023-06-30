Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Weakens To 7.2258 Against USD Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Chinese yuan weakens to 7.2258 against USD Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 50 pips to 7.2258 against the U.S. Dollar Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

