MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The share of the Chinese yuan in international trade settlements via the SWIFT payment system hit a record high of 4.72% in April after increasing by 0.22 percentage points over the month, the system's data, analyzed by Sputnik, showed on Friday.

The US dollar remained the main trading currency in April, accounting for 83.

95% and approaching years-long lows, as the drop in its share below 84% has been recorded only twice - in March 2023 at 83.71% and in December 2017 at 83.52%, the data showed.

The euro's share in SWIFT trade settlements increased to 6.54% in mid-spring from 6.41% in March and took second place, while the Chinese yuan ranked third, according to the data.

Other currencies such as the Thai baht, Saudi riyal, Indonesian rupiah, United Arab Emirates dirham, Vietnamese dong, and pound sterling accounted for less than 1% of international trade payments, the data showed.