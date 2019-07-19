UrduPoint.com
Chinese,U.S. Chief Trade Negotiators Hold Telephone Conversation

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a telephone conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as invited late Thursday, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Friday.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, exchanged views with the U.S. officials on implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

They also discussed the next step of consultations, the MOC said in an online statement.

Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan joined the conversation, according to the ministry.

