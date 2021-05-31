UrduPoint.com
ChiNext Index Closes Higher Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:28 PM

ChiNext Index closes higher Monday

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.38 percent to close at 3,309.07 points Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.38 percent to close at 3,309.07 points Monday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

