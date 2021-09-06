ChiNext Index Closes Higher Monday
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:45 PM
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 4.06 percent to close at 3,228.09 points Monday
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 4.06 percent to close at 3,228.09 points Monday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.