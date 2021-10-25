ChiNext Index Closes Higher Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 01:49 PM
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.64 percent to close at 3,338.62 points Monday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.