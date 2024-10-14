Open Menu

ChiNext Index Closes Higher Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.6 percent to close at 2,155.4 points Monday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

