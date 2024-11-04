Open Menu

ChiNext Index Closes Higher Monday

November 04, 2024

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.93 percent to close at 2,185.98 points Monday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

