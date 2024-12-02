Open Menu

ChiNext Index Closes Higher Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ChiNext Index closes higher Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.42 percent to close at 2,255.5 points Monday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

More Stories From Business