ChiNext Index Closes Higher Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.42 percent to close at 2,255.5 points Monday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
