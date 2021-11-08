ChiNext Index closes higher Monday 8th Nov, 2021

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.82 percent to close at 3,380.29 points Monday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

