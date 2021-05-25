ChiNext Index Closes Higher Tuesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:15 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.79 percent to close at 3,227.36 points Tuesday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.