ChiNext Index Closes Higher Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 01:46 PM

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 3.07 percent to close at 2,346.15 points Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) --:The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 3.07 percent to close at 2,346.15 points Wednesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

