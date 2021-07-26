ChiNext Index Closes Lower Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:03 PM
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.84 percent to close at 3,371.23 points Monday
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.