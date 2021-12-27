ChiNext Index closes lower Monday 27th Dec, 2021

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:55 PM

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.1 percent to close at 3,293.01 points Monday

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) APP):The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.1 percent to close at 3,293.01 points Monday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

