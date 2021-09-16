ChiNext Index Closes Lower Thursday
Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:57 PM
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.24 percent to close at 3,128.84 points Thursday
BEIJING, Sept. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.24 percent to close at 3,128.84 points Thursday.
The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.