Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:57 PM

ChiNext Index closes lower Thursday

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.24 percent to close at 3,128.84 points Thursday

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.24 percent to close at 3,128.84 points Thursday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

